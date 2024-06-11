State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 82,207 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 252.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,207 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $18,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.2 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $149.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

