State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 105,196 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 117.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,196 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Hess worth $28,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hess by 847.8% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 15,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,714,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,158,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a one year low of $129.12 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

