State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 37,785 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $19,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,637 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,552 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $148.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

