State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $251.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.41 and its 200-day moving average is $251.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.