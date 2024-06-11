State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.17% of Camden Property Trust worth $18,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,933,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,686,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,022,000 after purchasing an additional 87,337 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.03.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

CPT opened at $107.54 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.