State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $22.80 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,298 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sempra were worth $22,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,334,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,154,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

SRE opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

