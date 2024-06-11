State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $26.59 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,865 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.12% of PulteGroup worth $26,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in PulteGroup by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock opened at $113.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.80.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

