State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $28.10 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 81,715 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $28,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,682,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,682,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,286 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

DexCom Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

