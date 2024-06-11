State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 217.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,859 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $19,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

LHX opened at $221.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $226.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,845 shares of company stock worth $26,577,524 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.