State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 152,796 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,796 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.10% of Ingersoll Rand worth $30,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 80,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $96.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

