State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 31,594 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,594 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average of $125.90. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $139.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

