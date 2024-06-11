State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 42,464 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,464 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $18,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $147.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.13.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

