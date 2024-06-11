State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CME Group were worth $23,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,290 shares of company stock worth $10,807,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.51. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.04 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CME

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.