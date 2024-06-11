State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $20,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.40.

Shares of IQV opened at $215.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.32 and its 200 day moving average is $230.35.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

