State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 479 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $26,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 309,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 125,822 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 736.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $138.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

