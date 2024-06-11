State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 56,546 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 448,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,546 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kroger were worth $20,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Kroger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 82,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Kroger by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

