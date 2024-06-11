Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $4.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STEM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

In related news, Director David S. Buzby purchased 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $61,178.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 768,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,890.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David S. Buzby acquired 33,800 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $61,178.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 768,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,890.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Schaefer sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 716,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,320.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 130,418 shares of company stock valued at $238,045 and have sold 367,599 shares valued at $677,763. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stem by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Stem by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 54.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 39,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Stem has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 36.20% and a negative net margin of 40.03%. Stem’s quarterly revenue was down 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stem will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

