Stephens Inc. AR Has $1 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. CWM LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $526.84 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.81 and a 200-day moving average of $453.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.