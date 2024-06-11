Stephens Inc. AR Has $925,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

