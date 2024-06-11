StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.23. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.