StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.23. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.80.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About International Tower Hill Mines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in International Tower Hill Mines during the first quarter valued at $1,416,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

