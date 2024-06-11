StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Barnwell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

BRN stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.11.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $29,607.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,617,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,559.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 71,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $189,703.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,600,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,244.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,607.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,617,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,277,559.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 161,140 shares of company stock valued at $442,854. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

