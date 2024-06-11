StockNews.com Upgrades Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) to Strong-Buy

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CMT opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $151.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $32,512.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,726 shares of company stock worth $850,887 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 76,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

See Also

