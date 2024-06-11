Strategic Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,570 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.14.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $405.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.74. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $207.83 and a one year high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,425. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

