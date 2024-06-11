Strategic Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,941 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 15,681 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $211,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $52,121,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 37.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,394,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $126,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,207 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.