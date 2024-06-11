Strategic Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 109.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

