Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NICE by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after buying an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of NICE by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after buying an additional 206,551 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 907,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,198,000 after buying an additional 113,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.92.

NICE stock opened at $175.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.50. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

