Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

