Strategic Global Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,939 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 0.5 %

FTV stock opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortive

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.