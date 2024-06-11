Strategic Global Advisors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $133,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 147.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 77.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,682 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 4,438.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 510,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after acquiring an additional 482,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

