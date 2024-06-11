Strategic Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Dover by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Dover Stock Up 0.4 %

DOV stock opened at $178.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $188.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

