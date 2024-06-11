Strategic Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Trading Up 1.4 %

AON opened at $287.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.41.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.86.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

