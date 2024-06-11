Strategic Global Advisors LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 11.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 407,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 14.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $1,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $102.59.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

