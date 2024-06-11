Strategic Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $132.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.35. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $131.43 and a 1 year high of $179.78.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

