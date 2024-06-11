Strategic Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Shell by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Shell by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

