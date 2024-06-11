Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 14,672 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,672 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,941,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 260,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 48,411 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 91,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 248.6% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 427,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 305,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

