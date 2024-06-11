Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 24,359 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,359 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 132.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

