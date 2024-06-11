Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 529 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 116.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 199.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 41,581 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 34.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth $4,199,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth $88,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE STLA opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.55%.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,851,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,885,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

