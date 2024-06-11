Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 6,483 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,601 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 53,941 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 57,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,906,725 shares of company stock valued at $642,307,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.