Strategic Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 632,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth about $5,302,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

IHG opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.60.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on InterContinental Hotels Group

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.