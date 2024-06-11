Strategic Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IBEX were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in IBEX by 126.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in IBEX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in IBEX by 13.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IBEX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. IBEX Limited has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $273.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.73.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter. IBEX had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

