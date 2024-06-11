Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 754,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $24,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,122,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,586,000 after acquiring an additional 60,236 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SU shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

