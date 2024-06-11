SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SSY opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.35.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

