Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) Stock Price Up 6%

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCON – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 14,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 32,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Superconductor Technologies Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies, Inc develops, produces and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies. It also engages in the development of Conducts superconducting wire platform, that offers zero resistance with high current density. The company was founded on May 11, 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

