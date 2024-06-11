Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNDX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

