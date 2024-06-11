Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4408 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $7.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $169.84. The company has a market cap of $872.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

