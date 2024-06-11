Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $160.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.07. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.