TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.28.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
TAL stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,086.41 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.03 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
