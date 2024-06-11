TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 130.5% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,872,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 53,360 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,493,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,086.41 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.03 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

