Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Targa Resources traded as high as $120.08 and last traded at $119.73, with a volume of 266337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.01.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ershel C. Redd, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Targa Resources by 17.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average is $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

