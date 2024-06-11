TCI Fund Management Ltd. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.1% of TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 517,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,358,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Voyager Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 2,715,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,258,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $175.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $178.77.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,538,973 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.