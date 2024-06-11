TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,759,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,430,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 518.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $149.67 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $152.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.49.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

